LATEST UPDATE: Israel claims to have killed Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in an overnight strike in Tehran.

Here is what we know right now:

The Claim: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced early Wednesday that the Israeli military “eliminated” Khatib in a targeted strike. Iranian authorities have not yet issued a statement confirming his death..

Rapid Escalation: If confirmed, Khatib’s death would mark the third assassination of a top-tier Iranian official in just 24 hours. This follows Israel’s announcement on Tuesday regarding the deaths of senior security chief Ali Larijani and Basij paramilitary commander Gholamreza Soleimani.

Israel’s Stance: Katz stated that the military has been granted standing authorisation to target senior Iranian leaders without the need for case-by-case approval. He also warned that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all fronts.”

Background: Esmail Khatib is a powerful cleric who has served as Iran’s intelligence minister since August 2021. He was previously sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in 2022 over allegations that his ministry directed cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies.

We will continue to monitor this developing situation as more information becomes available. – Zimbo LIVE London