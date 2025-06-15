Israel Defense Force accuse Iran of continusly shooting more ballistic missiles at it’s citizens

The Israel Defense Force has provided an update to the public concerning the ongoing situation with Iran.

In an X post, The Israel Defense Force shared a post stating that Iran has been shooting more Missiles at it’s citizens.

Hours ago, Iran had launched a significant ballistic missile attack on Israel as expected by the entire world.

The launch is in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, including the Natanz nuclear facility and key military leaders.

According to reports, Iran acted on their promise to retaliate by firing dozens of ballistic missiles in multiple waves.

The attack by the Islamic state has caused major problems in Israel’s capital city and it seems the Israel Defense Force didn’t expect it in that way.

Their X post reads “We would rather not be tweeting the same thing many times in a day, but millions of Israelis keep running to shelter as Iran keeps shooting more ballistic missiles at Israel”

This may also suggest that Israel is accusing Iran of deliberately hitting it’s citizens with missiles.