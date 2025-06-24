Israel Defense Force confirm fresh attack on Iran’s Basij headquarters and 5 other Iranian facilities today

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has provided a major update on their recent strike against Iran.

The Israel Defense Force revealed they conducted strikes on June 23, 2025, targeting the Basij headquarters in Tehran, among other sites in Iran.

Confirming this in an X post, IDF Claim they hit the Basij headquarters, Evin Prison, the “Destruction of Israel” clock in Palestine Square, and the Internal Security Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Basij, a paramilitary volunteer militia under the IRGC, is often used for internal security and suppression of dissent in Iran.

The Israeli military confirmed that they have damaged operations in the six places they struck.

These strikes were part of a broader Israeli operation targeting Iranian military and regime infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, missile bases, and other security-related sites.

The conflict continues to evolve, with both sides exchanging missile strikes and Israel claiming to have degraded Iran’s military capabilities significantly.