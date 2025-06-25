Israel Defense Force release new footages claiming they know where exactly Iran’s infrastructure is hidden

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released footage claiming precise knowledge of Iran’s hidden infrastructure, particularly targeting nuclear and military sites.

An X post by an account belonging to the IDF shared footage of strikes on a nuclear site in Isfahan, specifically a facility for reconverting enriched uranium, a key step in nuclear weapon development.

Another post from detailed strikes on a centrifuge production site and weapon manufacturing facilities in Tehran, critical to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

The IDF also claimed to have targeted command centers, Basij headquarters, and other military infrastructure.

Their target includes six airbases across Iran, destroying runways, aircraft, and missile launchers.

These actions are part of “Operation Rising Lion,” aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities, with footage showing strikes on sites like Natanz and missile storage facilities in western Iran.

The Iranian regime can try to run, but we know where their infrastructure is hiding. pic.twitter.com/NvcqqYDSTi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 22, 2025

Iranian state media and the IAEA have confirmed damage to Natanz and other sites but report no impact on the deeply buried Fordow facility.

The IDF’s footage, often shared on platforms X, supports their narrative of targeting hidden infrastructure, but Iran’s response, including missile strikes on Israel, suggests their capabilities are not fully degraded.