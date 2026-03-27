Israel Delivers Decisive Blow: Takes Out IRGC Navy Chief Behind Strait of Hormuz Blockade





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced another major victory in Israel’s campaign against the Iranian terrorist regime.





In a direct video statement, Netanyahu declared: “We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime. Last night, we eliminated the Commander of the IRGC Navy. This man had a great deal of blood on his hands; he was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”





The strike in Bandar Abbas took out Alireza Tangsiri, the longtime head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy, along with naval intelligence chief Behnam Rezaei and other top commanders. Tangsiri was directly responsible for attacks on shipping, mining operations, and the aggressive push to choke off the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil flows.





Netanyahu highlighted the strong partnership driving these successes: “This is yet another example of the cooperation between us and our friend, the United States, toward the common goal of achieving the objectives of the war.”