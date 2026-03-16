Israel Delivers Swift Justice: IRGC Ground Forces Commander Eliminated Hours After Threatening Netanyahu





Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces, publicly vowed to hunt down and kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Within hours, Israeli airstrikes reportedly took him out in Isfahan.





The strike, first reported by Al Arabiya citing Iranian sources, follows a pattern of precise Israeli operations that have steadily degraded the IRGC’s leadership.

Karami, appointed in June 2025 amid heavy losses from earlier conflict, oversaw ground forces tied to regime repression and proxy operations.





No official confirmation has come from Tehran or Jerusalem yet, but the timing sends a clear message: threats against Israel are met with decisive action on the battlefield. The IRGC continues to lose key figures as the confrontation persists.