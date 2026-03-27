By CIC International Affairs.



ISRAEL FEARS THAT IRAN IS LAUNCHING TERROR OPERATIONS AGAINST JEWISH COMMUNITY WORLDWIDE.



Israeli authorities have issued a grave warning that Iran is reportedly mounting an unprecedented wave of terrorist attacks targeting Jewish communities and Israeli interests abroad .





According to a report by The Times of Israel on March 25, 2026, a senior official from Israel’s National Security Council revealed that security veterans cannot recall any prior effort on this scale by Tehran to strike abroad.





“Authorities are witnessing record Iranian motivation to achieve immediate results anywhere, by any means, without restraints or barriers,” the official said, describing the situation as unprecedented in determination and scope.





With the Passover holiday approaching , the National Security Council is urging Israelis traveling overseas to exercise extreme caution, particularly around public gatherings and Jewish sites that are not tightly secured.

Officials warned that public Seder events and open venues with high Jewish attendance should be avoided unless fully protected.



CIC PRESS TEAM