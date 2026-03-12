ISRAEL FURIOUS AS MORE EUROPEAN COUNTRIES JOIN SOUTH AFRICA AT THE WORLD COURT — NETHERLANDS AND ICELAND NOW STEP IN TO BACK THE GENOCIDE CASE OVER THE WAR IN GAZA





The international legal battle between South Africa and Israel is gaining more global attention after the Netherlands and Iceland officially joined the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.





South Africa took the bold step in late 2023 by accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention during its military campaign in Gaza following the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel.





Authorities in Gaza claim that more than 45,000 Palestinians have died since the conflict escalated. Israel strongly disputes parts of these figures and insists its military operations are targeting militant groups as part of its right to self-defence.





By filing formal declarations with the ICJ, the Netherlands and Iceland are now joining a growing group of nations that want to participate in the case and help interpret the Genocide Convention in court.





Their decision means more countries are now lining up behind South Africa, turning the case into one of the most closely watched international legal battles in the world.





The International Court of Justice has not yet made a final ruling, but the increasing number of countries stepping in shows the case is becoming a global political and legal showdown.





🌍 As more nations get involved, the pressure on Israel continues to grow — and the world is watching closely to see what the court will ultimately decide.