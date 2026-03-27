Israel Hammers Hezbollah Terror HQ Hidden in Beirut Radio Station



Verified video shows the Israeli Air Force delivering a devastating airstrike that obliterated Hezbollah’s command headquarters embedded inside the Noor Radio Station complex in Beirut on March 26, 2026.





The IDF confirmed the target was no ordinary broadcast facility. Terrorists from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force were actively operating out of the site, using it as a launchpad for attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. Several militants were killed in the precision hit.





This strike is the latest in Israel’s relentless campaign to dismantle Hezbollah’s dual-use infrastructure across Lebanon. The terror group routinely hides military command posts, intelligence centers, and weapon systems inside civilian buildings like radio stations, TV studios, and hospitals, endangering Lebanese civilians while plotting murder.





Hezbollah, Iran’s frontline proxy, started this round of fighting with rocket barrages and border provocations. Israel is responding with overwhelming force, systematically degrading the group’s ability to threaten the Jewish state. No safe havens for terrorists, even when they masquerade as journalists.





The message is clear: embed with Hezbollah, and you become a legitimate target. Israel is defending its people and refusing to tolerate an Iranian terror army on its northern border. Keep hitting them hard.