ISRAEL IS RACING TO HIT IRAN’S ARMS FACTORIES BEFORE A CEASEFIRE. IRAN’S TOP NAVAL COMMANDER IS D3@D-Iran War, Day 27

ISRAEL IS RACING TO HIT IRAN’S ARMS FACTORIES BEFORE A CEASEFIRE. IRAN’S TOP NAVAL COMMANDER IS DEAD-Iran War, Day 27. Here are the 10 latest updates you should probably know…





1. PRESIDENT TRUMP EXTENDS THE ENERGY STRIKE PAUSE TO APRIL 6.



On Day 27, Trump announced a 10-day extension of his pause on strikes against Iranian power plants pushing the new deadline to April 6.





He posted on Truth Social that the pause came “as per Iranian Government request” and that talks were going “very well.”



Iran denied making any such request and said it had not yet delivered a final response to the 15-point peace proposal.





2. IRAN’S TOP NAVAL COMMANDER IS DEAD.



Israel confirmed the killing of Admiral Alireza Tangsiri — the commander of the IRGC Navy and the man most directly responsible for orchestrating the near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz.





The US military called on remaining IRGC Navy personnel to “immediately abandon their post.”



His death is one of the most significant command-level strikes of the entire war.





3. THE US HAS DESTROYED TWO-THIRDS OF IRAN’S MISSILE AND DRONE PRODUCTION.



A senior US military officer confirmed on Day 27 that American strikes have hit roughly two-thirds of Iran’s facilities for producing missiles and drones.





Iran is still firing.



But its capacity to sustain the rate of fire is being degraded.





4. ISRAEL IS RACING TO HIT IRAN’S ARMS FACTORIES BEFORE A CEASEFIRE.



A person briefed on Israeli military operations told NPR that Israel is speeding up its targeting of Iranian arms factories over the next 48 hours…specifically to maximize damage before any ceasefire is declared.





Israel launched a wave of extensive strikes on Isfahan on Day 27, targeting missile infrastructure and weapons storage.





5. THE PENTAGON IS CONSIDERING SENDING UP TO 10,000 MORE GROUND TROOPS.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is reviewing plans to send up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East — on top of the 82nd Airborne deployment already underway and the two Marine Expeditionary Units en route.





This would bring total US military presence in the region to over 60,000.



6. IRAN IS FORTIFYING KHARG ISLAND AGAINST A POSSIBLE US SEIZURE.



Kharg Island — Iran’s main oil export terminal, responsible for roughly 90% of its crude exports is being reinforced with troops, traps and air defenses according to US intelligence reporting.





If the US seizes Kharg, Iran loses its primary economic artery.



Iran has warned any such attempt would be met with “dangerous and costly” consequences.





7. THE OECD JUST ISSUED ITS STARKEST ECONOMIC WARNING OF THE WAR.



The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development released its March 2026 interim forecast on Day 27.





The numbers are significant.



US inflation is now projected to hit 4.2% in 2026, up 1.2 percentage points from its December forecast and the highest in the G7.





Global GDP growth has been revised down to 2.9%.



The Eurozone is projected to grow just 0.8%. G20 inflation is forecast at 4.0%…1.2 points above previous estimates.





The OECD stated plainly: the war has erased what would have been an upgrade to global growth forecasts.





8. RUSSIA IS PROVIDING INTELLIGENCE TO IRAN TO KILL AMERICANS.



The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas stated publicly that Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target US forces — and is also supplying drones to Iran for attacks on neighboring countries and US military bases.



This is a direct accusation from a major Western institution, made on the record.





9. IRAN IS PREPARING LEGISLATION TO PERMANENTLY FORMALIZE HORMUZ TOLLS.



Iran’s parliament is advancing a draft law that would codify sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and formalize the collection of transit fees from all vessels using the waterway.





The Gulf Cooperation Council confirmed Iran is already charging fees — calling it a violation of international law.



If passed into law, Iran would become the first nation in modern history to levy permanent unilateral tolls on an international strait.





10. THE DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO RISE ACROSS THE REGION.



– Iran: 1,750+ killed since February 28.

– Lebanon: 1,116 killed since March 2 — including 121 children and 42 health workers.

– Iraq: 96+ dead.

– US military: 13 service members dead.

– Israel: 18 civilians killed.





he war is now in its fourth week with no confirmed ceasefire framework, no confirmed meeting date, and both sides still firing.





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This is Day 27.



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(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)