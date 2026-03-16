ISRAEL IS RUNNING CRITICALLY LOW ON BALLISTIC MISSILE INTERCEPTORS-Iran War, Day 16. Here are the 10 latest updates you should probably know…





1. Israel is running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors.



This is the most alarming military development of the war so far.





US officials confirmed to Semafor that Israel informed Washington this week it is running critically low on the interceptors that shoot down Iran’s ballistic missiles.





Israel entered this war already depleted — they fired heavily during last summer’s 12-day conflict with Iran.



And Iran just made it worse. By adding cluster munitions to its missiles — which scatter dozens of submunitions — Israel has to fire multiple interceptors per attack instead of one.





Israel’s government held an emergency late-night vote and immediately approved an additional $826 million in emergency defense procurement.





The IDF publicly denied the shortage. But you don’t approve $826 million in emergency funds at midnight if everything is fine.





2. The IDF says it still has “thousands of targets” left to hit in Iran.



Despite the interceptor concerns — Israel is not slowing down offensively.





The IDF confirmed it has thousands of targets remaining and is planning at least three more weeks of its campaign.



Day 16. Three more weeks minimum. From the people executing the mission.





That is the most honest timeline we have.





3. US and Israel struck Isfahan overnight — at least 15 people killed.



In the early hours of Day 16, US and Israeli forces struck Iran’s Isfahan city.





At least 15 people were killed.



Isfahan is Iran’s third largest city and a major industrial and cultural hub — home to historic UNESCO-listed monuments and significant military infrastructure.





Residential areas in Shiraz — the capital of Fars province — were also struck simultaneously.



The strikes are expanding deeper into Iran’s heartland.



4. Dubai International Airport was temporarily shut down after a drone hit a fuel tank.



A drone struck a fuel tank in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport on Day 16.



Dubai Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flights as a precautionary measure.



Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from the terminal.



Dubai Airport is one of the world’s busiest airports — handling over 87 million passengers a year.





5. President Trump says Iran wants a deal — but he’s not ready.



Trump told NBC News on Day 16 that Iran “wants to make a deal.”



But he added: “I’m not ready for one because the terms aren’t good enough yet.”





He also floated postponing his planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for March 31 — saying he wants to know if China will help unblock the Strait of Hormuz before the meeting happens.





Trump told NATO allies publicly in a Financial Times interview on Day 16:



“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”



He also said: “It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there.”



When asked what kind of assistance he wanted — he said “whatever it takes — including minesweepers.”



Iran’s foreign minister responded on CBS News — saying the Strait would only be closed to Iran’s enemies.



Two sides. Still no overlap.





6. The Pope personally called for a ceasefire — by name addressing those who started the war.



Pope Leo XIV made his strongest statement yet on Day 16.



Speaking to pilgrims at St. Peter’s Square he said directly: “On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and all women and men of good will — I appeal to those responsible for this conflict.



Cease fire so that avenues for dialogue may be reopened.”



He referenced the school strike that killed over 165 children in the opening days of the war.





7. Ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz have fallen from 150 a day to single digits.



Before the war: over 150 ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz daily.



Today: single digits.



According to shipping monitoring firms, the effective closure is now near total.



The Wall Street Journal confirmed Iran is suspected of mining sections of the Strait — adding a new threat that persists even after missiles stop flying.





8. The UAE has now intercepted 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 drones since Day 1.



Let that number register.



One country. The UAE. In 16 days.



298 ballistic missiles. 15 cruise missiles. 1,606 drones.



All intercepted.



Six people killed. 142 injured despite that extraordinary intercept rate.



The cost of running those air defense systems 24 hours a day for 16 consecutive days — in money, manpower and materials — is staggering and not being talked about.





9. India’s CBSE board cancelled all school exams across 7 Middle East countries.



The Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled all Class XII board exams for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



All exams from March 16 through April 10 cancelled.



This war has now disrupted the academic future of hundreds of thousands of Indian students living in the Gulf.





10. Oil hit $105.66 a barrel on Day 16. The biggest oil disruption in recorded history.



Brent crude rose to $105.66 on Sunday evening — its highest level since July 2022.



Up over 60% from $65 before the war began on February 28.



The US-Israel war in Iran has now officially caused the biggest oil supply disruption in history — larger than the 1973 Arab oil embargo. Larger than the 1990 Gulf War. Larger than anything recorded.





Goldman Sachs projects if oil averages $110 through April — US inflation hits 3.3% and stays.



The Fed cannot cut rates. Mortgages stay expensive. Business investment slows.





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This is Day 16.



– Israel running low on interceptors and approving emergency funds at midnight.

– Thousands of targets still remaining says Israel.

– Isfahan struck.

– Dubai Airport shut down.

– The Pope demanding a ceasefire.

– Ship traffic through Hormuz in single digits.

– The UAE intercepting 1,900+ missiles and drones.

– Indian students losing their exams.

– And oil at $105.



Stay informed. Turn on notifications, this affects all of us.



(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)