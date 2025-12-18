Israel & Egypt Ink Massive $34.7 Billion Energy Deal



Israel just approved its largest gas deal in history—a $34.7 billion agreement to supply natural gas to Egypt through U.S. energy giant Chevron and Israeli partners

Prime Minister Netanyahu says the deal will inject nearly $18 billion into Israel’s state treasury while strengthening the country’s position as a regional energy power.

The agreement comes after Israel transformed from an energy importer into a major gas exporter following the discovery of massive offshore fields in the eastern Mediterranean.





This deal represents more than just economics—it’s about regional relationships and energy security in a complex geopolitical landscape.





What’s your take? Can major energy partnerships like this help build bridges between nations and create stability in the region, or are the geopolitical challenges too complex?



Source: Xinhua