Israel Officially Responds to South Africa’s Genocide Case at the International Court of Justice — Pretoria Says It Has Taken Note of the Submission as the Historic Legal Battle Over Gaza Continues





The South African government has confirmed that Israel has formally submitted its written response to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the high-profile case filed by South Africa over the situation in Gaza.





The case was launched by South Africa under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, arguing that Israel’s military operations in Gaza could amount to violations of international law.





According to officials, Israel has now delivered its official legal reply to the arguments and evidence previously submitted by South Africa to the court.





The case, titled South Africa v. Israel, is being heard at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which is the main judicial body of the United Nations responsible for settling disputes between countries.



South Africa approached the court saying urgent action was needed to protect Palestinian civilians and ensure compliance with international humanitarian law. Israel, however, strongly rejects the accusations and argues that its actions are part of its right to defend itself following attacks by Hamas.





Earlier in the proceedings, the ICJ ordered provisional measures, calling on Israel to take steps aimed at preventing acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in Gaza.





Legal experts say the case could take months or even years before a final judgement is delivered, as both countries will continue submitting evidence and legal arguments.





The outcome could have major consequences for international law and global diplomacy, as the world closely watches how the court handles one of the most politically sensitive cases in recent years.