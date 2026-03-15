Israel Prepares Massive Ground Invasion to Crush Hezbollah in Lebanon



As the Middle East conflict escalates, Israel is gearing up for its largest ground operation in Lebanon since 2006, aiming to seize territory south of the Litani River and dismantle the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group’s military infrastructure once and for all.





Reports from Axios and other sources confirm the plan follows intense Israeli airstrikes and limited incursions, triggered by Hezbollah’s rocket attacks after broader regional strikes on Iran. Officials describe the coming push as aggressive: “We are going to do what we did in Gaza,” one senior Israeli official told Axios, signaling a thorough effort to destroy weapons depots, positions, and launch sites embedded in southern villages.





Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt, reporting from London, laid out the stakes clearly: “Israeli strikes have been pounding Hezbollah in Lebanon for almost two weeks now in the south of the country from where Hezbollah has for years launched rocket attacks against Israel… and in Beirut, where the group has long had a stronghold in the city’s southern suburbs.”





He noted Hezbollah’s deep ties to Iran and resilience despite past setbacks, including the 2024 pager operation that killed and maimed around 1,500. Hunt warned that finishing the job “might well require a full scale ground invasion from Israel.”





The correspondent highlighted Lebanon’s weak governance as a core issue: “The Lebanese government, they say the right things against Iran… but they don’t apply sovereignty. We don’t take control over southern Lebanon and use this area to launch rockets into Israeli communities.”





An Israeli perspective in the report was blunt: “If the Lebanese government will not make sure that Hezbollah is restrained… we will have to continue but crushing Hezbollah once and for all… will not be easy given resilience they’ve shown in face of previous attacks.”





Meanwhile, President Trump has deployed U.S. warships and called on allies to join in securing the Strait of Hormuz against Iranian threats to global oil shipping, protecting American interests and energy security amid the chaos.





This operation risks turning southern Lebanon into another intense battlefield, but it reflects Israel’s determination to eliminate a long-standing threat on its northern border rather than accept endless rocket fire and Iranian proxy aggression.