Israel Re-Opens Embassy in Lusaka. The Embassy was closed 50 years ago

Israel Re-Opens Embassy in Lusaka



Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is expected to visit Lusaka Zambia on Tuesday to inaugurate the country’s new embassy.





He will also meet President Hakainde Hichilema and other senior officials to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

The Embassy was closed 50 years ago.





Zambia, under the leadership of President Frederick Chiluba, re-established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1991.



This marked a significant shift from the previous policy under Kenneth Kaunda, who had severed ties with Israel in 1973.





Currently, Israel’s Ambassador to Zambia, Ofra Farhi, also serves as the non-resident ambassador to Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.





BACKGROUND



Zambia severed ties with Israel in 1973.

This decision was made in the aftermath of the October War and in line with a directive from the Organization of African Unity (OAU) which called upon its member states to break diplomatic relations with Israel.





While Israel and Zambia initially enjoyed strong relations and cooperative development initiatives, Zambia under Kaunda became increasingly critical of Israel’s policies, particularly following the 1967 War and the subsequent occupation of Arab lands, which Kaunda viewed as a form of colonialism.





This growing ideological opposition, combined with pressure from the OAU, ultimately led to the severing of ties and the expulsion of Israeli technical advisors from Zambia.