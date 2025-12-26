Israel Recognizes Somaliland as an Independent State 



Israel has officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign and independent country, marking a major diplomatic development in the Horn of Africa.





Israeli leaders announced that a joint declaration was signed with Somaliland’s President, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, formalizing the recognition.



The move was described as being in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and peace.





Israel praised Somaliland’s leadership for its role in promoting stability, peace, and counter-terrorism, and extended an invitation to the Somaliland president for an official visit to Israel.





The declaration was supported by Israel’s foreign ministry and security leadership, with officials highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership.





Israel plans to immediately expand relations with Somaliland, focusing on cooperation in;



-Agriculture

-Health

-Technology

-Economic development





Israel also expressed hopes for prosperity, freedom, and international success for the people of Somaliland.