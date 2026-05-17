Israel Rocket Engine Facility Executes Massive Controlled Test Blast



A powerful explosion shook central Israel near Beit Shemesh Saturday night, producing a dramatic mushroom cloud visible for miles. The blast originated at Tomer, the state-owned defense company responsible for rocket engines powering the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 missile interceptors that defend against Iranian ballistic missiles.





Tomer and Israeli officials confirmed it was a scheduled, pre-planned propulsion test that went exactly as intended. No injuries occurred and no damage was reported to the facility or surrounding areas. Local residents in the religious city noted the lack of advance warning, which caused brief alarm before authorities clarified the situation.





The timing follows recent Iran-Israel tensions and a ceasefire, fueling online speculation from skeptics and adversaries. However, the facts point to routine defense industry work keeping Israel’s missile shield strong and ready. In a dangerous region, visible strength and preparedness deter threats far better than weakness.





Sources:



– Tomer official statement and Israeli authorities

– Mario Nawfal / X reporting on the incident

– Local Beit Shemesh resident accounts and confirmations