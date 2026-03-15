Breaking News : Israel Seeks Ukraine’s Battlefield Expertise on Iranian Drones After Years of Refusing Military Aid





Israel is now turning to Ukraine for assistance in countering Iranian-made drones, marking a significant shift in relations between the two countries after years of declining Kyiv’s requests for military support.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly requested a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Israel explores cooperation with Ukraine on strategies to counter Iranian drone threats. Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk confirmed that the request for a conversation had been delivered, although the call has not yet taken place due to scheduling issues.





The outreach comes as Israel studies Ukraine’s extensive battlefield experience against Iranian-designed Shahed drones. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has faced repeated waves of these drones targeting cities, energy infrastructure, and military facilities. Over time, Ukrainian forces have developed practical and cost-effective methods to intercept and neutralize the drones, including techniques that reduce reliance on expensive air defense missiles.





Ukraine has effectively become one of the most experienced countries in the world when it comes to countering Iranian drone technology. Ukrainian air defense units have been forced to innovate rapidly, combining traditional air defense systems with electronic warfare, mobile air defense teams, and other tactics to deal with the persistent drone threat.





The growing Israeli interest highlights the expanding concern over Iran’s drone capabilities, which have been used across multiple conflicts and have increasingly threatened military bases and strategic infrastructure throughout the Middle East.





The development also carries political significance. For years, Ukraine repeatedly urged Israel to provide advanced weapons and air defense systems to help counter Russian missile and drone attacks. Israel largely avoided sending lethal military aid, citing concerns about escalation and the possibility that advanced technology could fall into Russian hands.





Now, as Iranian drones emerge as a growing threat in the Middle East, Israel appears increasingly interested in learning from Ukraine’s wartime experience in countering the very systems that Kyiv has been battling for years.



Source: United24 Media.