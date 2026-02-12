Israel Showcases Air Defense Power with Advanced “David’s Sling” Test





Israel’s Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and defense firm Rafael, announced the successful completion of a new and highly complex test of the David’s Sling air and missile defense system.



The latest trial simulated multiple, simultaneous threats, including guided missiles, cruise missiles, attack drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles. According to officials, the system performed flawlessly and is now fully ready for operational integration.





Notably, the test incorporated real-world operational lessons drawn from recent conflicts, allowing the system to be refined under realistic combat conditions rather than theoretical scenarios. David’s Sling serves as Israel’s mid-layer defense, bridging the gap between Iron Dome (short-range threats) and the Arrow system (long-range ballistic missiles).



Each interceptor is estimated to cost around $700,000, significantly cheaper than the US-made Patriot interceptor, which can exceed $6 million per shot—highlighting Israel’s focus on cost-effective defense.





Defense analysts suggest the accelerated upgrade reflects preparations for emerging threats, particularly coordinated missile strikes and swarm-style kamikaze drone attacks. The test underscores Israel’s strategy of advancing defensive technology to counter increasingly complex threats while reducing both casualties and long-term defense costs.