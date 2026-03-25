Israel Smashes Iran-Russia Arms Pipeline in Bold Caspian Sea Strike



Israel just delivered a punishing blow to the Tehran-Moscow axis.



On March 19, Israeli warplanes hammered the Bandar Anzali port on Iran’s Caspian Sea coast, wiping out warships, a command center, and a shipyard that served as a vital smuggling hub.





This wasn’t random. The site funneled Iranian drones and over 300,000 rounds of ammunition straight to Russia for its war in Ukraine, while Russia fed technical know-how back to prop up Iran’s regime.





The strike gutted roughly half of Iran’s Caspian fleet and exposed the mullahs’ weak northern flank. It sends a clear message: Israel won’t sit idle while its enemies arm each other to threaten freedom and stability.





This gutsy move merges the Middle East fight with Putin’s quagmire in Ukraine, forcing Moscow to confront the cost of its partnership with a terror-sponsoring regime. Russia predictably whined about “civilian trade,” but the world knows better. These routes fuel aggression, not commerce.