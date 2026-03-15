Israel Strikes Again: Iran’s New Intelligence Chiefs Eliminated in Tehran



Israel has delivered another precise blow to Iran’s military leadership. The IDF confirmed a targeted airstrike in Tehran eliminated Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat, senior officials in the intelligence directorate of the Khatam al-Anbiya Emergency Command.





The two men had been appointed just days earlier to replace their predecessor, Saleh Asadi, who was killed in the opening phase of Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion.

Operating directly under the Iranian regime’s top authority, they were key figures in the country’s intelligence apparatus.





The strike underscores Israel’s ongoing campaign to dismantle Iran’s command structure amid escalating conflict.

Bill Ackman highlighted the development by retweeting an alert featuring the officials marked “ELIMINATED” in both Persian and English.