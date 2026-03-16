Israel Strikes Again: IRGC Commander Who Threatened Netanyahu Eliminated Within Hours

Senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Karami issued a public vow this morning to hunt down and kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hours later, Israeli airstrikes reportedly took him out in Isfahan.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, remains very much alive—sipping coffee while the threat vanishes from the battlefield.

The strike fits a pattern of swift, precise Israeli operations that have steadily dismantled IRGC leadership since the conflict escalated. Official confirmation from Tehran or Jerusalem is still pending, but the message is unmistakable: threats against Israel are met with decisive action, not words.

Iran’s regime continues to bleed commanders as the IDF maintains the upper hand in this ongoing confrontation.