Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar



Israel has confirmed responsibility for a rare airstrike in Qatar that killed five people, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, three of his bodyguards, and a Qatari security officer.





The strike, which hit Doha’s Leqtaifiya district near a residential area, is the first known Israeli attack on Qatari soil.





The operation targeted top Hamas officials as they met to discuss a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.



While Hamas leaders reportedly survived, Qatar condemned the attack as a “cowardly” breach of sovereignty and international law, warning it could derail delicate mediation efforts.





The strike has sparked international backlash. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer labelled it a violation of sovereignty, while U.S. President Donald Trump said the move undermines regional stability and U.S. interests. The United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting in response.





Israel said the operation was in retaliation for recent deadly attacks on its citizens and military forces, signalling a further escalation in the region’s already fragile security landscape.