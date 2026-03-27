Breaking News : Israel Strikes Hormuz Command Structure, IRGC Navy Chief Reportedly Unalived in Precision Hit





Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the naval forces of the Isl∆mic Revolutiona∆ry Gu∆rd Corps (IRGC), has reportedly been unalived in a high-impact Israeli airstrike near Bandar Abbas, a critical port city overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.





According to multiple credible international reports, including confirmation from United States officials, the strike was aimed directly at Tangsiri due to his strategic role in overseeing IRGC naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most vital maritime chokepoints for global oil shipments.

.



Israeli officials state that Tangsiri was a key figure in Iran’s naval posture in the region, including operational planning tied to potential disruption of maritime traffic through the Strait. The targeting of such a senior commander in Bandar Abbas signals a major escalation, as the location serves as a central hub for Iran’s naval deployment in the Persian Gulf.





However, Iranian authorities have not yet officially confirmed his death, leaving certain operational details surrounding the strike unverified at this stage.





The Strait of Hormuz remains central to global energy security, and any developments involving its control continue to carry immediate international implications. The reported unaliving of Iran’s top IRGC naval commander is likely to intensify already heightened regional tensions.



Source: Reuters, Al Jazeera, The Guardian