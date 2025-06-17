Israel strikes Iranian State TV during live broadcast

There’s another interesting development in the ongoing attack between Israel and Iran.

Israeli forces have conducted an airstrike on the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran.

The latest strike by Israel has caused interruption of a live broadcast on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

During the broadcast, debris fell in the studio, and the presenter was forced to leave the camera as the channel switched to prerecorded programming.

The attack followed an Israeli evacuation warning for Tehran’s District 3, where IRIB is located, citing plans to target “military infrastructure.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Iran’s state TV and radio, described as a propaganda and incitement megaphone, were “about to disappear.

Further reports indicate several IRIB employees were killed, though exact numbers haven’t been made public.

This strike was part of a broader Israeli military operation targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, escalating the ongoing conflict between the two nations.