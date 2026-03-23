Israel Strikes Key Litani River Bridge in Southern Lebanon



Israeli warplanes destroyed the Qasmiyeh Bridge over the Litani River on March 22, 2026, after Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the immediate demolition of all crossings used for terrorist activity.





The precision strikes targeted this vital link near Tyre to sever Hezbollah supply lines and block the movement of militants and weapons southward.





Footage shows sequential hits collapsing the century-old structure, following evacuation warnings to civilians.





Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the attack a prelude to ground invasion and an attempt to isolate the south.





The IDF says the operation aims to neutralize Hezbollah threats and protect Israeli communities, amid ongoing escalation in the region.