Israel strikes key steel facilities across Iran in widening air campaign



Israel has reportedly launched airstrikes targeting multiple steel production facilities in Iran, signaling an expansion of its operational scope beyond military and nuclear sites.





The strikes are said to have hit the Khuzestan Steel Complex in Ahvaz, as well as major facilities in Isfahan, including Mobarakeh Steel and Sangan Steel plants—key pillars of Iran’s industrial infrastructure.





While official damage assessments remain unclear, the targeted sites play a critical role in supplying materials for construction, energy, and potentially defense-related industries.





The move suggests a broader strategy aimed at weakening Iran’s industrial and logistical backbone, rather than focusing solely on strategic military assets.





Analysts warn that targeting economic infrastructure could deepen escalation dynamics, increasing the likelihood of retaliatory measures and prolonged regional instability.