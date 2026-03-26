Israel Takes Out Iran’s Top Navy Boss Behind Hormuz Blockade



Israeli forces struck hard and precise, eliminating Alireza Tangsiri, the IRGC Navy commander who masterminded the mining and shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.





Tangsiri, the man directly responsible for choking off one-fifth of the world’s oil supply with mines and swarm boats, was hit in an airstrike on the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the kill, calling it payback for the terror operation that has spiked global energy prices and disrupted trade for weeks.





This is the latest in Israel’s relentless campaign to dismantle Iran’s terror network from the top down. With senior IRGC figures falling one by one, Tehran’s asymmetric naval threats are taking a beating.





No immediate confirmation from Iran, as usual.