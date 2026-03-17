Israel Vows to Continue War, Unveils 3-Week Plan as Iranian Troops Reportedly Lose Morale





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced plans to continue military operations against Iran for at least three more weeks, aiming to systematically dismantle Tehran’s defense industry and weapons production network across the country.

Officials said the joint campaign with the United States is progressing faster than initially expected but will require sustained operations to achieve its objectives.





IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stated that Israeli forces are prepared to continue combat operations through the Passover period in early April, with additional contingency plans extending several weeks beyond that timeline.

The main objective, according to the military, is to eliminate what Israel describes as Iran’s “strategic threats.”





The Israeli military also claims it has begun to observe signs of disruption and declining morale among Iranian forces following a series of strikes that reportedly destroyed multiple command centers during the early phase of the conflict.