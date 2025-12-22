🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷 ISRAEL WANTS TRUMP ON BOARD FOR STRIKES ON IRAN – BUT AMERICA’S NEW RIGHT ISN’T SO EAGER



Netanyahu isn’t just visiting Trump, he’s delivering war plans.





On December 29, the Israeli PM will present a multi-option “strike package” targeting Iran’s rebuilt missile production facilities, which Israeli intelligence warns could soon produce up to 3,000 ballistic missiles per year.





Unlike the summer’s Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted nuclear infrastructure, this plan marks a strategic pivot, from nuclear containment to halting Iran’s growing conventional missile arsenal before it’s fully operational.





This isn’t just about Israeli security. It’s about drawing the U.S. back into the center of a Middle Eastern escalation, at a time when more Americans than ever are questioning why.





With U.S. public opinion growing colder on endless foreign entanglements and unconditional support for Israel, this meeting risks deepening the divide between pro-interventionist hawks and a rising tide of isolationist voices.





For Trump, who’s facing pressure from both hawks and isolationists, this meeting could define how far he’s willing to be pulled into Israel’s wars, and how much of that burden American voters are still willing to carry.



Source: NBC NEWS

Media: The Economic Times