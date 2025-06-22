Israel Will Not Apologise for Self-Defense, Says Israel’s UN ambassador



Danny Danon, Israel’s UN ambassador, delivered a defiant message at the United Nations, staunchly defending Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. “We do not apologise for defending ourselves,” he declared, emphasizing Israel’s unyielding stance.





He further asserted, “We do not apologise for striking Iran’s nuclear facilities,” and underscored the objective with, “We do not apologise for neutralising the threat.”





His remarks reflect Israel’s resolute commitment to countering perceived existential threats from Iran’s nuclear program, signaling no retreat in the face of international scrutiny.