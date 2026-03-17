Israel Wipes Out Iran’s Basij Chief and Dozen+ Officers — But Qaani Dodges Death Again





In overnight airstrikes, Israel eliminated over a dozen senior IRGC and Basij officers, delivering a heavy blow to Iran’s internal security machine. Top target: Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij paramilitary force for the past six years, responsible for brutal crackdowns on protests. His deputy and multiple other Basij and IRGC figures were also taken out.





The IDF confirmed the hits, describing them as precise strikes that further crippled the regime’s repression apparatus. Strikes targeted Basij checkpoints across Tehran and IRGC sites in western Iran, part of a relentless campaign hammering the leadership’s control structures.





One name keeps slipping through the cracks: IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani. Despite the chaos — and a history of near-misses that turned him into a walking meme — the IDF says he survived the latest wave.





Qaani’s escape sparked the usual dark humor online, with his “SURVIVED” label living rent-free in the replies. In a war that’s already claimed top figures like Khamenei, the man just won’t go down.