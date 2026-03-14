Israeli Airstrike Eliminates IRGC Missile Commander and Family in Western Iran



Early this morning at 05:30 local time, the Israeli Air Force struck a residential building in Eyvan County, Ilam Province, killing an IRGC Aerospace Force ballistic missile battalion commander along with his entire family. The targeted commander had just returned home from his base when the precision strike hit.





Video from the scene shows Iranian Red Crescent teams searching through the rubble and smoke of the collapsed two-story home.





The operation forms part of Day 14 in the ongoing US-Israel campaign—Operation Epic Fury—aimed at dismantling Iran’s missile capabilities and regime infrastructure. Over 200 strikes have hit missile sites and targets in Tehran and beyond, even as Iranian proxies continue retaliatory launches.





This latest action underscores Israel’s focus on degrading the IRGC’s ballistic missile command structure at its source.