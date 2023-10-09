ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA CONDEMNS MASS KI!!ING OF ISRAELIS BY HAMAS

Lusaka, Monday (October 9, 2023)

Ambassador of Israel to Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, Ofra Farhi, has condemned the ki!!ing of over 300 Israelis following an attack in Gaza by Hamas.

The death toll has since continued to rise in the bombardment.

“It is hard to find the words on day like this. Since 6:30 AM on Saturday, Israel is under an att@ck,” she said.

Ms Farhi said more than 3500 missiles and rockets were f!red deliberately on the civilian population aiming to ki!!, adding that the attack sent 4 million Israelis to their shelters and safe rooms.

“In the south ,barbaric att@cks were carried out by Hamas t£rrorists in several Israelis communities. These are t£rrorists who went from one house to another looking for people they can sl@ught£r or kidnap, including children and elderly,” she said.

The Diplomat said little children and helpless elderly people were murd£r£d in their homes.

“It is hard to even imagine this cowardly @trocity,” she said.

Ms Farhi said some Israeli citizens and soldiers are still being held host@ge while others were taken to Gaza.

“These vile t£rrorises are people who take pride in their cruelty, who take pictures of themselves tortur!ng people. These are the t£rrorists Israel has to deal with. We are mourning more than 300 people who were brutally murd£r£d, hoping to a quick recovery of more than 1800 wounded Israelis, and the release of dozens of hostages. We continue to pray for the safety of all those who are still missing,” she said.

The Israeli Ambassador said the Terror organization Hamas, with the support of Iran, initiated the heinous and barbaric @ttack warning that they will be held accountable.

“Despite all, we are strong and resilient and we will do what is needed to protect our people. We have had many w@rs and we will win this one too,” she said.

Ms Farhi further thanked all who expressed their support and solidarity with Israel.