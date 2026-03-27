Israeli army warns politicians of insufficient power over Iran



Israel’s military leadership is raising serious concerns, warning politicians that the country may not have enough capacity to sustain a prolonged war against Iran.





According to reports, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has told government ministers that the army is under severe strain due to ongoing multi-front conflicts…including Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank.





The warning highlights several key issues:



Manpower shortages: The Israeli Defense Forces are reportedly short by thousands of soldiers, including combat troops





Overstretched forces: Heavy reliance on reservists and continuous deployments are pushing the military to its limits





Risk of future weakness: At the current pace, the army may soon struggle to carry out even routine missions



Military leadership has reportedly raised “red flags” to the cabinet, stressing that without urgent legal and structural changes…such as extending military service and expanding conscription…the army could face serious operational decline.





This comes as tensions with Iran continue to intensify, with growing fears of escalation into a wider regional conflict.



At the same time, Israel is managing multiple active fronts, increasing pressure on military resources and long-term readiness.





What this means



The warning is not that Israel cannot fight…but that it may not be able to sustain a long, multi-front war at its current capacity.





It also highlights growing tension between military leadership and political decision-makers, as strategy and capability begin to diverge