Israeli F-35I Jets Strike Deep Inside Iran as Campaign Intensifies



The Israeli Air Force released footage today showing F-35I “Adir” stealth fighters taking off for strike missions against Iranian military targets.





The customized Israeli variant of the F-35 has played a key role in the ongoing conflict, which began late February. Its low-observable design allows penetration of defended airspace with minimal detection.





The IDF has highlighted the aircraft’s effectiveness in operations across Iran, including a historic first on March 4 when an F-35I downed an Iranian Yak-130 jet over Tehran—the first air-to-air kill by any F-35 against a manned fighter.





From the released video, cockpit and ground audio includes pilots’ concise exchanges:



“Adir flight, cleared for takeoff.”



“Runway heading confirmed, gear up.”



“Stealth profile active, proceeding to target area.”



“Package inbound, weapons hot.”





The strikes target regime infrastructure, missile sites, and command centers. Recent IDF statements indicate significant degradation of Iran’s defenses, with over 70 percent of ballistic missile launchers and 80 percent of air defense systems reportedly eliminated.





The footage underscores Israel’s sustained air superiority in the theater. Operations continue with no immediate signs of de-escalation.