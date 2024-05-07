Israeli gov’t raids Al Jazeera office after shutdown order

Israeli authorities conducted a raid on a Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its office, following the government’s decision to shut down the Qatari-owned TV station’s local operations on Sunday, according to an Israeli official and a source from Al Jazeera.

Video footage circulated online showed plainclothes officers dismantling camera equipment in a hotel room, reportedly located in East Jerusalem, as stated by the Al Jazeera source.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet ordered the shutdown of the network for the duration of the Gaza conflict, citing concerns over national security.

Al Jazeera said the move was a “criminal action” and the accusation that the network threatened Israeli security was a “dangerous and ridiculous lie” that put its journalists at risk.

It reserved the right to “pursue every legal step”.

Throughout the war, the network has reported on and criticized Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

“The incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel,” Netanyahu posted on social media following a unanimous cabinet vote.

According to a government statement, Israel’s communications minister has signed orders for immediate action. However, at least one lawmaker supporting the closure noted that Al Jazeera could potentially challenge the decision in court.

The statement outlined measures including the closure of Al Jazeera’s offices in Israel, seizure of broadcast equipment, discontinuation of the channel’s transmission through cable and satellite providers, and blocking access to its websites. There was no mention of Al Jazeera’s operations in Gaza.

Israeli satellite and cable television providers suspended Al Jazeera broadcasts following the government decision.

The Qatari government did not provide an official comment, instead deferring to Al Jazeera. Last month, the network accused Israel of a “series of systematic attacks” aimed at silencing Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera claimed that Israel deliberately targeted and killed several of its journalists, including Samer Abu Daqqa and Hamza AlDahdooh, both of whom died in Gaza during the conflict. Israel has denied targeting journalists.

Established in 1996, Al Jazeera is viewed by Qatar as a means to enhance its global profile.