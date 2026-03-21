Israeli-Linked Defense Facility Set on Fire in Czech Republic, Underground Group Claims Responsibility

An Israeli-linked military production facility associated with Elbit Systems has been set ablaze in the Czech Republic, causing significant structural damage and raising alarms across European security agencies.

The attack occurred in Pardubice on March 20, where a key partner site involved in drone and advanced military electronics production was targeted. Authorities confirmed the fire was deliberate, though no casualties have been reported.

A group calling itself “Earthquake Faction” claimed responsibility via Telegram, describing the site as a central hub supporting Israel’s defense industry and vowing further actions against similar targets.

Czech officials have launched an urgent investigation, treating the incident as a potential act of terrorism, while intelligence units work to trace the group’s origins and possible links to wider geopolitical tensions.

The incident highlights a growing risk: the spillover of Middle East conflict into Europe where strategic military infrastructure is now increasingly becoming a target beyond traditional battlefields.