Breaking News : Israeli Military Chief Warns of Potential Internal Collapse Amid Severe Troop Shortage Israel’s

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has issued a stark warning that the country’s military could “collapse in on itself” if urgent steps are not taken to address a growing manpower crisis within the Israel Defense Forces.





Speaking during a high-level security cabinet meeting, Zamir reportedly raised multiple red flags over the current strain on Israeli forces, highlighting a shortage of approximately 12,000 personnel.

The warning comes as the military continues to manage sustained operations across multiple fronts, placing heavy reliance on reserve forces and extended deployments.



According to reports, the Chief of Staff stressed that without immediate policy changes including reforms to conscription laws, expansion of recruitment pools, and adjustments to service duration, the structural stability of the military could be at risk over time.





The warning is not an indication of an immediate collapse, but rather a forward-looking assessment of the risks posed by prolonged operational pressure combined with insufficient troop levels.

It also reflects ongoing internal debates within Israel regarding military service obligations and force sustainability.

The situation underscores the increasing burden on Israel’s defense apparatus as it navigates complex and prolonged regional tensions.



Source: The Economic Times