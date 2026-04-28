Israeli military Launches Investigation Into Large-scale Looting By Troops In Southern Lebanon

IDF Launches Investigation Into Large-scale Looting By Troops In Southern Lebanon



The Israeli military has opened a formal investigation after Haaretz published testimonies from IDF soldiers describing widespread theft of civilian property in southern Lebanon. Soldiers reported taking televisions, motorcycles, paintings, tools, and cigarettes from abandoned Lebanese homes and businesses, loading items openly onto military vehicles without concealment.





Multiple soldiers stated that commanders were aware but failed to act. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir responded by ordering the Military Police to investigate and reinforcing border checkpoints, stating he was “not willing for us to become an army of looters.”





Looting of civilian property during armed conflict is prohibited under Israeli military law and international humanitarian law.



Sources: Haaretz, Times of Israel, CNN