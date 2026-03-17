Israeli PM Netanyahu Shuts Down Death Rumors with Second Public Video



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a new video from an overlook in the Jerusalem Hills, his second public appearance in as many days to counter persistent rumors—fueled by Iranian media—that he was killed or injured amid escalating tensions with Iran.





In the roughly 90-second clip posted to his official account, Netanyahu chats casually with locals and security personnel. He greets passersby, asks about a Canaanite dog named Na’anit (“a real Israeli”), compliments the scenic view, jokes lightly about the area, and reminds people to stay near bomb shelters while enjoying fresh air.





The relaxed, unscripted interactions—complete with natural gestures, overlapping conversation, and practical safety reminders—aim to demonstrate he is very much alive, active, and in command. The caption reads: “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.”





This follows Sunday’s café video from Sataf in the Jerusalem Hills, where he ordered coffee, quipped he was “dying for coffee,” and deliberately showed his hands to debunk earlier AI deepfake claims involving finger counts or other anomalies.





Despite the clear footage, online skeptics continue to allege glitches like a briefly vanishing ring (likely due to background blur) or recycled elements. Israeli officials and multiple analyses maintain the videos are authentic.





The rumors originated from Iranian state-linked sources and spread rapidly on social media during the ongoing conflict. Netanyahu’s back-to-back appearances appear designed to end the speculation decisively.