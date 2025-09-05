Israeli President Herzog meets Pope to urge hostage release and promote peace





Today, September 4, 2025, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican to discuss pressing issues, including the urgent need for international efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.





Herzog emphasized the importance of faith leaders uniting to demand the immediate release of the captives, describing it as a critical step toward regional peace.





He also requested that the Pope meet with the families of the hostages to highlight their plight. The discussions further covered the global rise of antisemitism and the protection of Christian communities in Israel and the Gaza Strip.





The Vatican reiterated its call for a permanent ceasefire, the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and respect for humanitarian law, while maintaining its stance of diplomatic neutrality.