Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares state of emergency after Iranian missile strike leaves dozens injured…





There have been recent Iranian missile strikes on Israel, resulting in a significant number of injuries.





Iranian missiles struck the southern Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad, injuring over 100 people, including children. The strikes are reported to be in retaliation for an alleged Israeli-US attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. There were also reports of missile impacts near Tel Aviv.





The number of injuries reported varies across different sources, with some reporting over 100 and others as high as 180. Tragically, at least one person has been reported killed in the strikes.





Following the attacks, Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared a state of emergency across the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has addressed the attacks, stating that Israel has suffered “a difficult evening” and vowing to “continue to strike our enemies on all fronts.”





There were false rumors about Prime Minister Netanyahu’s well-being, which he has since publicly debunked. He visited the site of a previous missile strike in Beit Shemesh and has been vocal about Israel’s military operations.





The United Nations Security Council held an emergency session to address the escalating crisis. The United States has also been involved, with some reports mentioning joint military operations with Israel.