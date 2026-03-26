Report: Israeli strike hits Caspian port, targeting Iran–Russia supply route



Reports citing Western media and security sources indicate Israeli forces carried out a rare strike on Iran’s Bandar Anzali port along the Caspian Sea, a key hub linked to military logistics.





The operation is believed to have targeted naval assets and missile-related infrastructure, with damage reported to multiple vessels and port facilities tied to Iran’s northern fleet.





Analysts say the strike could be aimed at disrupting supply channels between Iran and Russia, marking a significant expansion of operational reach into a region traditionally viewed as within Moscow’s sphere of influence.





The incident has drawn strong reactions, with Russia condemning the move as a dangerous escalation, while Israel has not officially confirmed involvement, maintaining its long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity.





The development is seen as a potential turning point, raising concerns over broader geopolitical fallout and the risk of deeper entanglement involving multiple major powers.