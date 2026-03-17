Israeli Strikes Cripple Iran’s Missile Production





Israeli and American airstrikes have delivered a major blow to Iran’s ballistic missile program. According to assessments from the Israel Defense Forces, Iran’s domestic production of ballistic missiles has dropped to zero.

Before the conflict escalated in late February, Tehran was churning out up to 100 missiles per month, with plans to ramp up further. That assembly line now stands silent.





The campaign, which began around February 28, targeted key facilities including Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group sites and the Parchin Military Complex. Strikes hit production lines for solid propellant, missile components, and assembly areas.

Israeli officials estimate that roughly two-thirds of Iran’s overall military production capacity has suffered serious damage. While Shahed drone manufacturing continues at a reduced pace, the core ballistic missile pipeline remains shut down for the time being.





Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, highlighted the significance of this development. He described it as a stunning achievement that prevents Iran from replenishing its arsenal in the short term.

The halt buys critical time for Israel and its allies as the conflict continues. Sustained pressure will be necessary to keep Iran from rebuilding these capabilities.





Iran still holds substantial stockpiles, with estimates of more than 2,000 ballistic missiles remaining in inventory. Some launchers have survived initial attacks, and reports indicate occasional missile firings toward Israel persist.

Potential resupply routes from partners like Russia or North Korea could offer Tehran workarounds. Skeptics point to these factors when questioning whether the production stoppage marks a permanent shift.





The strikes form part of a broader effort to degrade Iran’s offensive reach and protect regional security. With thousands of additional targets identified across Iran, operations show no sign of slowing. Preventing reconstruction of missile factories will remain a top priority as the war enters its next phase.