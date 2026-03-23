Israelis Thank  Trump for Taking on Iran’s Existential Threat

Israelis Thank President Trump for Taking on Iran’s Existential Threat



Amid Iran’s relentless missile barrages hammering northern and southern Israel, Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports powerful grassroots support for President Trump’s decisive actions against the regime in Tehran





Standing in a damaged area where over 100 civilians were injured overnight by Iranian strikes, Yingst highlights how ordinary Israelis see Trump as delivering real security after years of threats from Tehran and its proxies.





“The Iranian regime was seen as the last hurdle in those efforts by President Trump,” Yingst said. “So, I think Israelis really understand the vision that President Trump has for the region, and they understand they will benefit if they can make it through this war relatively unharmed.”





He noted the personal gratitude directed at Americans on the ground.



“When we’re from the United States, they say, ‘President Trump, thank you.’ Thanking him because they understand he is taking out an existential threat to the Israeli people.”





Yingst explained the broader context: “And that’s the Iranian regime — a regime that has not only threatened directly Israel with ballistic missiles and drones in past, but also through its proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen.”





Despite civilian losses and ongoing attacks, the message is clear: Israelis recognize Trump’s leadership — from the Abraham Accords to confronting Iran head-on — as the path to lasting stability. They are willing to pay the price to end the threat once and for all.