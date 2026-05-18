Israel’s Arrow Defense Crisis: Massive Blast Likely Wiped Out Key Missile Stockpile



Hebrew media is blowing the lid off the official story behind Saturday’s enormous explosion near Beit Shemesh. What Israeli authorities called a “planned rocket propulsion test” at a Tomer facility now looks like a serious accident at Sdot Micha Airbase that may have destroyed a large stockpile of Arrow-3 interceptors.





Speculation points to a fire in sodium perchlorate storage — a key ingredient for missile motors — that got out of control and detonated. This could have taken out munitions for one of Israel’s only two Arrow-3 batteries.





The Arrow-3 is no ordinary weapon. It is Israel’s premier exo-atmospheric shield against ballistic missiles from Iran and other threats. Losing a big chunk of the inventory right now, amid ongoing tensions with Tehran, is a major blow to readiness and production capacity.





The timing raises serious questions. The blast hit on the Sabbath with no advance warnings to nearby residents. Media faced initial gag orders before limited reporting was allowed. That does not scream routine test — it smells like damage control.





After Iran’s earlier strikes on Israeli targets including Beit Shemesh, the Jewish state cannot afford gaps in its missile defenses. Strong, reliable systems like Arrow-3 are essential for survival in a hostile region. If this accident exposed real vulnerabilities, officials need to come clean fast instead of spinning narratives. Israel’s security depends on it.