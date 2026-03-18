Israel’s Drones Scare Off Regime Thugs, Let Iranians Celebrate Freedom



Tehran, March 17, 2026 – Iranian crowds defied the mullahs’ ban on Chaharshanbe Suri, the ancient Persian fire-jumping festival marking the lead-up to Nowruz. Regime security forces in red vests rolled in to smash the party and crack heads.





Then Israeli drones appeared overhead.



The thugs took one look, turned tail, and fled. Cheers erupted as the celebrations roared back to life. Iranians jumped fires and partied under the watchful eyes of the Jewish state.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised exactly this hours earlier in a direct message to the Iranian people: “So celebrate, and happy Nowruz. We’re watching from above.”





He delivered. Israeli strikes had already taken out top regime enforcers, including security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, crippling the apparatus of repression.





This isn’t just military precision; it’s moral clarity. While the ayatollahs terrorize their own citizens and threaten the world, Israel stands with the Iranian people against the tyranny that oppresses them.





The mullahs vow revenge, launching failed drone swarms at American and allied targets. But the message from the skies is unmistakable: the regime’s days of unchecked brutality are numbered.





Real solidarity looks like this – protecting innocents, striking evil, and letting a proud ancient culture breathe free once more. Am Yisrael Chai. Payandeh Iran.