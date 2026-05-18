Opinion: Israel’s opposition believes removing Netanyahu could repair the country’s global image.





But there’s a problem:



The policies may not change.



Former PMs Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid have united ahead of Israel’s 2026 elections, promising to end the division and international isolation linked to Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.





Yet both leaders continue backing hardline security policies toward Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and the Palestinians.



Analysts say that’s why many abroad see the issue as deeper than Netanyahu himself.





Israel faces growing international pressure after the Gaza war, where over 72,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed.





Several European nations have sharply criticised Israel, while calls to suspend EU trade ties are growing.



Even in the United States, public support has weakened across both political parties.





Still, opposition figures appear to believe Israel’s diplomatic crisis is mostly tied to Netanyahu’s image — not state policy.





Critics disagree.



Former diplomat Alon Pinkas said the alliance offers “no new policy towards Palestine” and instead competes in “hawkish rhetoric”.





Experts warn Western governments may welcome a softer tone from new Israeli leaders.



But without major policy changes, Israel’s isolation may only pause — not disappear.



Source: Al Jazeera