Israel’s top biochemical research institute has been destroyed in recent Iran attack.

New reports reaching us indicate the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel has been damaged.

The institute is a leading center for biochemical and scientific research and is reported to be severely damaged by an Iranian missile strike.

The attack caused significant destruction to multiple buildings, including key laboratories focused on molecular biology, biochemistry, and life sciences.

One laboratory complex was reportedly completely destroyed, with fires engulfing parts of the campus, leading to charred walls, shattered windows, and damaged equipment.

No injuries were reported on the campus itself, though civilian injuries occurred in the surrounding Rehovot area.

The institute, known for its contributions to cancer research, AI, drone technology, and military R&D, is considered a cornerstone of Israel’s scientific and technological prowess.

The Weizmann Institute has stated it is working with authorities to assess the damage and ensure staff safety, emphasizing resilience and plans to rebuild.